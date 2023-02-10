Smooth Lower Third - 2
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3.3Kexports
Give your videos a professional touch with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, elegant overlay features a rounded capsule frame, smooth motion, and crisp typography for clear on-screen identification. Customize headline and subtitle text, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, webinars, presentations, and broadcast content, it keeps your visuals uncluttered while highlighting key information. A refined, versatile lower third that works across corporate, YouTube, and creative projects.
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