Smooth Lower Third - 2

Give your videos a professional touch with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, elegant overlay features a rounded capsule frame, smooth motion, and crisp typography for clear on-screen identification. Customize headline and subtitle text, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, webinars, presentations, and broadcast content, it keeps your visuals uncluttered while highlighting key information. A refined, versatile lower third that works across corporate, YouTube, and creative projects.