Smooth Lower Third - 3

Enhance your videos with a refined, minimal lower third designed for clarity and elegance. This transparent overlay features a smooth slide-in animation, a distinctive rounded-square icon, and two editable text lines for name and role or any details you need. Perfect for YouTube, interviews, tutorials, webinars, corporate communications, and TV-style presentations. Easily adjust fonts, colors, and shadows to match your brand and keep focus on your content. The sleek, flat-design aesthetic and gentle pacing ensure a professional look that complements any footage without distraction.