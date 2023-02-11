Smooth Lower Third - 6

Give your videos a refined touch with a clean, elegant lower third. This transparent overlay features smooth slide-in typography and a subtle banner for your secondary line. Customize fonts, colors and shadow softness to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube, interviews, webinars, corporate videos, tutorials and more. Designed to stay out of the way while clearly identifying speakers, roles or topics, it blends seamlessly with any footage and color grade. Quick to edit and professional on screen, it’s a versatile, minimal nameplate that elevates your production value in seconds.