Smooth Lower Third - 15

Add polished identification to any video with this clean, transparent lower third. The minimalist design pairs elegant typography with a subtle accent bar and smooth type-on animation for professional results. Easily customize headline and subtitle, adjust colors and fonts, and fine-tune optional styling to match your brand. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, webinars, YouTube content, corporate videos and presentations, this versatile overlay keeps attention on your footage while clearly presenting names, roles, or key information. Drop it over any background and get an instant, modern, broadcast-ready look.