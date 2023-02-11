Smooth Lower Third - 9

Give your footage a professional touch with a clean, transparent lower third overlay. This minimal, flat design features a bold headline paired with a subtle secondary label, perfect for names, roles, and quick identifiers. Smooth, elegant motion ensures readability without distraction. Easily customize fonts, colors, and shadow softness to match your brand or channel. Ideal for corporate videos, YouTube content, presentations, interviews, and more. Drop it over any footage and export fast for a polished result every time.