Smooth Lower Third - 4

Showcase names and titles with a clean, elegant lower third. This transparent overlay features bold typography, smooth slide-in motion, and a refined, minimal look that suits YouTube, corporate videos, presentations, and food shows alike. Easily customize fonts, colors, and accent elements to match your brand. The secondary subtitle line adds context without clutter, while subtle easing keeps the animation polished and professional. Add tasteful identity to interviews, explainers, live streams, and more in just a few clicks.