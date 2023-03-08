Smooth Lower Third - 16

Create polished on-screen identification with this clean, minimal lower third. The transparent overlay features a sleek title bar with a prominent name line and a subtle supporting label. Smooth motion and elegant typography keep attention on your message without distracting from your video. Perfect for corporate videos, YouTube content, webinars, and presentations. Easily edit all texts, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors and shadows to match your brand. Drop it over footage and get a professional, consistent look in seconds.