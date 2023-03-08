Smooth Lower Third - 21
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.5Kexports
Give names and roles a crisp, professional showcase with this minimal motion title. The transparent overlay and smooth line‑wipe animation create a clean, elegant lower third that works across corporate videos, YouTube, presentations, streams, and more. Customize fonts and colors, then drop it over footage for a polished ID without visual clutter. Bold typography, subtle accents, and seamless timing ensure clear readability and a refined look that matches any brand style.
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