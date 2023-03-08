Smooth Lower Third - 19

Add professional polish to your videos with this clean, elegant lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features smooth, staggered text animation, a refined two-column layout, and a sleek separator line for clear name and title presentation. Perfect for corporate videos, YouTube content, interviews, and presentations, it keeps focus on your footage while elevating brand credibility. Easily customize names, roles, colors, and fonts to match your style. The minimal, flat-design approach ensures readability on any background and works with any soundtrack.