Christmas Transition 1
00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
85exports
Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a festive, transparent stinger transition. This 3D motion-graphics overlay features playful Christmas elements and a smooth full-screen wipe, delivering energetic, seamless cuts between scenes. Ideal for holiday promos, vlogs, and live streams, it adds a professional seasonal touch without blocking your footage. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or project. Use it to elevate festive content across platforms and wrap your scenes in style.
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