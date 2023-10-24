Christmas Transition 1

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a festive, transparent stinger transition. This 3D motion-graphics overlay features playful Christmas elements and a smooth full-screen wipe, delivering energetic, seamless cuts between scenes. Ideal for holiday promos, vlogs, and live streams, it adds a professional seasonal touch without blocking your footage. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or project. Use it to elevate festive content across platforms and wrap your scenes in style.