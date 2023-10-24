Christmas Transition 7

Bring instant holiday spirit to your edits with a festive Christmas stinger transition. This transparent overlay opens and closes cleanly for seamless cuts, featuring a friendly 3D snowman, swirling rings, and gentle snowfall. It’s ideal for streamers, YouTubers, and editors who want a quick, polished holiday touch. Tweak colors to fit your branding and drop it over your footage as a professional broadcast-style transition. Perfect for seasonal promos, intros between segments, and end-of-year content.