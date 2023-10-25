Christmas Transition 12

Add a festive punch to your edits with a quick Christmas stinger transition. A 3D gift takes center stage as an organic wipe fills the screen, then bursts into lively confetti for a clean, masked cut. This transparent overlay is ideal for livestreams, YouTube, and holiday promos. Customize the colors to match your brand or video palette and drop it between scenes for an energetic, seasonal handoff. Designed with 3D motion graphics and a vibrant look, it brings a celebratory holiday vibe to any project in seconds.