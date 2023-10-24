Christmas Transition 8

Add festive flair to your live edits with a quick, transparent stinger transition. A cheerful 3D snowman, swirling light trails, and gentle snowfall build to a full-screen wipe and smoothly reveal your next scene. Designed for streamers and editors, this overlay delivers holiday charm without interrupting the flow. Colors are customizable to match your brand or seasonal palette. Perfect for Christmas streams, highlight reels, and holiday promos where a clean, energetic transition matters.