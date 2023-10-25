Christmas Transition 16

Bring the holidays to your edits with a fast, transparent Christmas stinger transition. A 3D mix of evergreen branches, glowing ornaments and radiant light rays sweeps across the screen for a bold red–green wipe. Perfect for streamers, YouTubers, and editors, it cleanly bridges scenes without blocking your content. Tweak colors to suit your brand and drop it over any footage for instant seasonal polish. Ideal for intros, scene changes, and festive promos.