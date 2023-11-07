Christmas Transition 18

Spread festive magic with a quick, seamless stinger transition built for holiday content. This transparent overlay features playful 3D motion graphics, a cheerful Christmas motif, a dynamic paint-splash wipe, and subtle snowfall. Perfect for live streams, gaming, YouTube intros, and video edits, it covers the cut then clears to fully transparent frames for a professional handoff. Easily match your brand with intuitive color controls and drop in your own audio. Use it to boost production value on holiday promos, event streams, or seasonal highlights with one click.