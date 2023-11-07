Christmas Transition 23

Bring festive polish to your edits with a transparent Christmas stinger transition. A glossy 3D ornament, radiant light rays, soft haze and sparkling particles build to a full-screen paint splash wipe that cleanly masks your cut. Perfect for streams, gaming, and holiday videos, it’s fast, elegant and easy to brand. Tweak the background and scene colors to match your channel, then drop it between clips for a seamless, celebratory handoff that elevates production value in seconds.