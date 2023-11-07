Christmas Transition 20

Spread holiday cheer with a festive stinger transition built for editors and streamers. This transparent overlay features a playful 3D gingerbread character, a vintage sunburst backdrop, and sparkling particles that burst into frame and cleanly wipe away. It’s optimized for scene changes in videos, streams, and presentations while keeping your content visible beneath. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or theme and create seamless, professional transitions in seconds. Perfect for Christmas content, gaming highlights, or seasonal promos, this eye‑catching transition elevates production value and keeps viewers engaged.