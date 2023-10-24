Christmas Transition 3

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a glowing 3D wreath, soft fog, sparkly particles, and vivid light rays that briefly cover the screen to hide a seamless cut. Ideal for live streams, vlogs, promos, and seasonal content. Fine‑tune colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for an instant Christmas vibe. Designed for smooth, fluid motion that feels energetic yet polished, it’s a plug‑and‑play way to elevate your holiday videos and scene switches.