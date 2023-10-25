Christmas Transition 15

Add instant holiday flair to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent 3D overlay sweeps evergreen branches, ornaments, and glowing accents across the screen to cover a cut and reveal the next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent for effortless integration in streaming, social, or long-form videos. Fine-tune colors to match your brand or scene for a polished, professional look. Perfect for creators, YouTubers, and editors who want seamless Christmas-themed transitions that feel premium and joyful.