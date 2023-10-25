Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Transition 15 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Transition 15

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Festive
Christmas
3D motion graphics
27exports
rating
Add instant holiday flair to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent 3D overlay sweeps evergreen branches, ornaments, and glowing accents across the screen to cover a cut and reveal the next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent for effortless integration in streaming, social, or long-form videos. Fine-tune colors to match your brand or scene for a polished, professional look. Perfect for creators, YouTubers, and editors who want seamless Christmas-themed transitions that feel premium and joyful.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us