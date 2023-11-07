Christmas Transition 22

Bring instant holiday magic to your edits with a festive stinger transition overlay. This 3D motion graphics template features a polished ornament, sparkling particles, and radiant light rays that sweep across the frame to mask your cut. It starts and ends fully transparent for seamless placement over any footage. Customize colors to match your brand, and use it across gaming, live streams, vlogs, and presentations to boost production value in seconds. Designed for speed and impact, it delivers a clean, elegant transition that spreads seasonal cheer without extra setup.