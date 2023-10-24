Christmas Transition 2

Bring instant holiday spirit to your cuts with a crisp Christmas stinger transition. This transparent overlay blends seamlessly between scenes, featuring 3D motion graphics, a festive central motif, sunburst rays and glittering particles. A smooth smoke reveal creates a fast, energetic wipe that works for videos, streams, promos and vlogs. Easily match your project’s palette with built‑in controls. Drop it over your edit to upgrade production value in a snap and keep the momentum flowing with a polished, celebratory look.