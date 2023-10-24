Christmas Transition 10

Bring holiday magic to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a 3D snowflake bursting into radiant light rays and sparkles, creating a quick, energetic wipe between scenes. Crafted for Christmas content, it blends seamlessly over footage thanks to the alpha channel. Perfect for live streams, YouTube intros/outros, and seasonal promos, it pairs bold glow with clean 3D motion graphics for instant impact. Customize scene colors to match your brand and deliver a polished holiday finish in seconds.