Christmas Transition 4

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a festive stinger transition. A glossy 3D garland of pine, ornaments, and ribbon sweeps across the screen, briefly covering the frame before revealing the next scene. This transparent overlay is perfect for livestreams, YouTube intros, and seasonal promos. Smooth motion, glowing highlights, and atmospheric particles create a polished, celebratory feel. Easily adjust scene colors to match your brand and render a pro-quality transition in minutes. Ideal for creators, marketers, and streamers looking to add a touch of Christmas magic.