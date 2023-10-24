Christmas Transition 9

Give your holiday videos and live streams a polished, professional cut with this festive stinger transition. A 3D snowflake sweeps across the screen with glowing accents and sparkling particles, fully covering your scene to hide a seamless edit. The overlay is transparent and easy to drop into your NLE or broadcast software. Adjust the color styling to match your brand or palette and get a bold, energetic seasonal look in seconds. Ideal for YouTube, Twitch, and social content when you want a quick, eye‑catching Christmas transition.