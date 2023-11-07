Christmas Transition 24

Add instant holiday magic to your videos with a festive 3D sleigh stinger transition. This transparent overlay builds with a smoky wipe, reveals glossy gold-trimmed details, snow accents, and radiant sunburst rays, then clears seamlessly to your next scene. Perfect for live streams, YouTube intros, or seasonal edits, it’s a versatile stream element that upgrades production value in seconds. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and keep your transitions merry and bright. Deliver a polished, energetic Christmas vibe without the hassle—just drop it between clips and watch the cheer unfold.