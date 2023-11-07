Christmas Transition 17

Elevate your holiday content with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features lively 3D Christmas elements and a bold, vibrant palette for seamless scene changes. Perfect for livestreams, gaming, and video presentations, it starts and ends fully transparent to mask your cut cleanly. Customize colors to match your brand and keep the cheerful, playful vibe intact. Ideal for YouTube, streaming platforms, and social content, this Christmas-ready transition boosts production value in seconds.