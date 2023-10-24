Christmas Transition 6

Bring instant holiday spirit to your edits with a fast, transparent Christmas stinger transition. This festive 3D design features a stack of gifts, glowing circular rings, and a smooth smoke wipe that cleanly bridges scenes for streams and videos. Optimized for overlays, it starts and ends fully transparent, making it perfect for live broadcasts, intros between segments, or celebratory edits. Customize colors to match your branding and keep your audience engaged with a polished, professional seasonal touch.