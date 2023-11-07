Christmas Transition 27

Bring seasonal magic to your videos with a festive stinger transition overlay. This 3D holiday scene features a wreath, gifts, ornaments, sunburst accents and shimmering particles. A smoke-driven wipe fills the frame, creating a seamless handoff between scenes—perfect for livestreams, gaming, vlogs and promos. The transparent start and end frames ensure easy overlay placement, while color controls let you match your brand. Use it to boost production value and spread holiday cheer in seconds.