Christmas Transition 25

Bring festive magic to your edits with a Christmas stinger transition overlay. This 3D design features a glossy sleigh, wrapped gifts, snow particles, and a radiant sunburst reveal—all on a transparent background for seamless scene changes. Perfect for livestreams, gaming, YouTube intros, and video presentations. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and keep your holiday content cohesive and professional. Fast, energetic motion ensures your cut feels premium without slowing the pace. Elevate your seasonal videos with a playful, vibrant transition that’s simple to customize and ready to use.