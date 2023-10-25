Christmas Transition 14

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features glossy 3D Christmas ornaments, glowing light rays, and a fluid paint-style wipe that covers the screen to hide the cut and then clears back to transparent. Ideal for livestreams, YouTube intros, or seasonal scene changes, it blends seamlessly with any footage. Flexible color controls let you match brand or project palettes in seconds. Add a polished, professional Christmas finish to your content with reliable timing, crisp reflections, and smooth motion—perfect for creators, streamers, and editors gearing up for the holidays.