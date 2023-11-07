Christmas Transition 28

Bring instant holiday cheer to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay blends scenes using a smooth smoke reveal, shimmering sparkles, and a 3D Christmas centerpiece framed by garland and ribbons. Ideal for YouTube, Twitch, gaming, and presentations, it drops in as a clean bridge between clips while keeping your footage visible. Adjust the color controls to match your brand and keep your content on-theme all season. Fast, polished, and easy to use—give your videos a professional Christmas upgrade in seconds.