Christmas Transition 26

Bring holiday magic to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay reveals a 3D gift framed by a wreath, ribbons and sparkling particles, then smoothly wipes to your next scene. Perfect for streams, gaming videos, and seasonal promos, it combines vibrant colors, glossy accents and an atmospheric sunburst backdrop. Easily tailor the palette to fit your brand and elevate production value with a swift, energetic transition that feels polished and on-theme for Christmas.