Christmas Transition 5

Give your edits a dash of holiday magic with this festive stinger transition. Designed as a transparent overlay, it starts and ends fully clear, using a glowing Christmas tree, swirling light trails, and snow-like particles to wipe between scenes. The 3D motion graphics and smooth, energetic animation make it perfect for streamers, YouTubers, and editors preparing seasonal promos or holiday content. Tweak colors to match your brand or palette and pair with your soundtrack for a polished result. Ideal for adding quick, professional Christmas flair to any video.