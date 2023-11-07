Christmas Transition 19

Bring festive flair to your videos with a transparent Christmas stinger transition. This quick, energetic overlay features a 3D gift topped with a Santa hat, playful particles, and a bold sunburst background. Use it to bridge scenes in streams, gaming videos, or presentations. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and create seamless holiday wipes that boost production value. Perfect for creators who want a polished seasonal touch without complexity—just drop it over your edit and go spread the cheer.