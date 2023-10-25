Christmas Transition 11

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features glossy 3D gift boxes and an energetic paint‑wipe that cleanly bridges scenes. Optimized for streamers and video creators, it blends vibrant color and smooth 3D motion graphics to deliver a professional, Christmas-ready scene change in seconds. Use it between segments, intros, or highlights to keep your audience engaged with a polished seasonal touch.