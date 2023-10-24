Christmas Transition 13

Add instant holiday charm to your videos with a fast, polished Christmas stinger transition. This 3D motion-graphics overlay is fully transparent at the start and end, performing a full-screen wipe with smooth, fluid motion. It’s ideal for stream elements, YouTube edits, and festive promos. Photorealistic materials and glossy highlights elevate production value, while simple controls let you keep original colors or apply a custom tint. Drop it over your cut to create a seamless, energetic transition that pairs perfectly with seasonal content.