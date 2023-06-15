Shape Transitions 1

Give your edits a smooth, modern edge with a clean shape stinger transition. This lightweight overlay uses minimalist flat design, vibrant gradient color, and organic geometric motion to hide cuts and elevate pacing. It starts and ends transparent for seamless placement over footage, making it ideal for YouTube intros, promos, and energetic content. Customize colors to match your brand and enjoy fluid animation that keeps your videos looking polished and professional while maintaining a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.