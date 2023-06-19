Shape Transitions 28

Inject polish into your edits with a clean, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses flat 2D chevron panels and smooth gradient color to create a fast, modern full-screen wipe between scenes. Minimal design and fluid motion keep attention on your content while boosting production value. Customize the gradient colors to match your brand and drop it over a cut for seamless, professional results. Ideal for YouTubers, editors, and creators seeking a stylish, energetic transition that fits any project.