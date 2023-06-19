Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shape Transitions 28 - Original - Poster image

Shape Transitions 28

00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Flat design
Minimal
Sliding panel
224exports
rating
Inject polish into your edits with a clean, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses flat 2D chevron panels and smooth gradient color to create a fast, modern full-screen wipe between scenes. Minimal design and fluid motion keep attention on your content while boosting production value. Customize the gradient colors to match your brand and drop it over a cut for seamless, professional results. Ideal for YouTubers, editors, and creators seeking a stylish, energetic transition that fits any project.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us