Shape Transitions 18
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
102exports
Make your cuts feel intentional and stylish with a clean geometric stinger. This transparent overlay uses flat 2D panels and vibrant gradient color to sweep across the frame, briefly covering the screen so you can hide a cut. The minimalist, modern look pairs with energetic, smooth motion for a polished finish on any edit. Customize the colors to match your brand and drop it over your timeline to create professional transitions in seconds.
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