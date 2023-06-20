Shape Transitions 19

Elevate your edits with a clean, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses minimalist 2D shapes and smooth gradients to swirl across the frame, creating a professional full-screen wipe between scenes. The motion is energetic yet fluid, built around a centered, tunnel-like perspective. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or footage and keep your cuts stylish, modern, and cohesive. Ideal for editors seeking fast, polished transitions that boost pacing without visual clutter.