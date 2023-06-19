Shape Transitions 14

Give your edits a sleek, modern edge with a clean geometric stinger transition. Flat design panels and vibrant gradient color sweep diagonally to create a full-screen wipe, masking cuts with smooth, energetic motion. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, making it perfect for streamers, creators, and editors who want seamless scene changes without clutter. Customize colors to match your brand and add polished continuity to intros, outros, and mid-rolls. Minimalist, fast, and professional—this shape-driven transition boosts flow and keeps attention where it matters.