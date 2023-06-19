Shape Transitions 20

Give your edits a polished edge with a clean, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay features minimal, flat-design shapes animated in smooth, energetic motion, building through circular arcs and rounded panels with a stylish gradient look. It’s perfect for modern intros, scene changes, and quick wipes across any content. Easily recolor the elements to match your brand and keep a consistent, professional aesthetic. Designed for speed, clarity, and versatility, this shape transition enhances flow without distracting from your footage.