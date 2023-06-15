Shape Transitions 6
00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
105exports
Make your edits feel polished with a clean, shape-driven stinger. This transparent overlay sweeps abstract, geometric waves across the frame to mask your cut with smooth, flat-design motion and vibrant gradients. It’s minimalist, modern, and energetic—perfect for YouTube edits, intros/outros, promos, reels, and streams. Customize the colors to match your brand and drop it over two clips for a seamless, professional transition.
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