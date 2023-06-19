Shape Transitions 10

Give your cuts a modern polish with a clean, transparent stinger transition. This minimal, flat-design overlay uses a vibrant gradient and a morphing blob shape to glide across the screen, creating a smooth full-screen wipe between scenes. Built for editors and creators, it’s fast, stylish, and easy to brand with simple color controls. Use it in YouTube edits, social videos, and livestream productions to boost flow and professionalism without clutter. Drop it over footage and let the geometric motion do the rest.