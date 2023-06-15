Shape Transitions 4

Give your edits a sleek, modern edge with a clean stinger transition built from geometric 2D shapes. This transparent overlay uses bold gradients and fluid, minimal motion to cover the frame and mask your cut with style. The circular ripple motif expands from the center for a quick, energetic wipe that fits vlogs, promos, tutorials, gaming, and more. Fine‑tune the color controls to match your brand and keep your timeline flowing with professional polish. Simple, versatile, and fast—this shape-driven transition enhances any project without getting in the way.