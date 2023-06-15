Shape Transitions 5

Boost your edits with a clean, modern stinger transition built from geometric panels and smooth gradient fills. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, sweeping to a full-screen wipe in the middle so you can hide a seamless cut. The minimal, flat-design look works across brands and content, while the fast, fluid motion keeps energy high. Customize the colors to match any palette and use it for scene changes in intros, outros, livestreams, and videos needing a polished, professional break.