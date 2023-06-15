Shape Transitions 3

Enhance your edits with a sleek shape stinger designed for seamless scene changes. This transparent overlay uses minimal, flat 2D graphics and smooth gradients to deliver polished, modern results. The organic blob form slides and expands into a full‑screen wipe, creating an energetic, professional transition for videos and streams. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match any brand or palette in seconds. Perfect for content creators seeking clean, stylish motion with a fast, fluid feel—drop it over your cut and let the animation do the rest.