Shape Transitions 21

Give your edits a polished edge with a clean, shape-driven stinger transition. This minimalist, flat-design overlay uses soft gradient colors and a smooth, energetic sweep to bridge scenes with style. The organic blob mask and wavy stripes create a modern, geometric look that stays versatile for YouTubers, streamers, and editors alike. With transparent start and end frames, it drops seamlessly into any timeline. Adjust the colors to match your brand and elevate your video flow with a sleek, professional transition.