Shape Transitions 7

Elevate your edits with a sleek, minimalist shape stinger designed for seamless scene changes. This transparent overlay uses fluid, geometric blobs filled with vibrant gradients to sweep across the frame, briefly covering the screen so you can cut invisibly. The flat design, elegant motion, and energetic pace keep your videos modern and polished. Perfect for creators, editors, and streamers who want a fast, professional transition that works with any branding or footage. Drop it over your timeline and enjoy smooth, stylish wipes without the hassle.