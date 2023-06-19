Shape Transitions 13

Give your edits a professional edge with a clean, transparent stinger transition built from minimal 2D shapes and sleek gradients. Organic blobs and abstract waves fluidly sweep across the frame, fully covering the cut before revealing the next shot. The animation is smooth, modern, and energetic—perfect for editors, creators, and streamers seeking stylish, flat‑design transitions that don’t distract from content. Colors are easily adjustable, and the motion feels polished and seamless, making this an effortless way to elevate pacing and flow in promos, streams, intros, and more.